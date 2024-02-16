PSL 2024: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Info & More For Season 9 Of Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Super League (PSL) organized under the guidance of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will enter into the ninth season of this yearly T20 competition which takes place in Pakistan.

PSL Season 9, will once again be played between six teams in a similar format like IPL, including double round-robin matches followed by two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final.

Lahore Qalandars who are the defending champions of PSL will look to make it three titles in a row after winning the PSL 2022 edition as well. Lahore Qalandars won the PSL 2023 final by a fine margin of 1 run against Multan Sultans.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will be the four venues for PSL 2024, which will begin on Saturday, Feb 17 when defending champions Lahore Qalandars take on two-time winners Islamabad United in match 1 of PSL 9.