PSL 2024: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Info & More For Season 9 Of Pakistan Super League
Pakistan Super League (PSL) organized under the guidance of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will enter into the ninth season of this yearly T20 competition which takes place in Pakistan.
PSL Season 9, will once again be played between six teams in a similar format like IPL, including double round-robin matches followed by two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final.
Lahore Qalandars who are the defending champions of PSL will look to make it three titles in a row after winning the PSL 2022 edition as well. Lahore Qalandars won the PSL 2023 final by a fine margin of 1 run against Multan Sultans.
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will be the four venues for PSL 2024, which will begin on Saturday, Feb 17 when defending champions Lahore Qalandars take on two-time winners Islamabad United in match 1 of PSL 9.
PSL 2024 Teams
Here are the six teams that are participating in the 2024 Pakistan Super League.
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2024: Schedule
The schedule comprises 30 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
all times are in IST (Indian Standard Time)
PSL 2024: Where and How to watch Pakistan Super League in India
In India, Live streaming of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Live telecast of PSL 2024 in India has not been confirmed yet.
PSL 2024 Global Broadcasters List
Given below are the broadcasting or live-streaming partners for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League in England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand and other countries.
Pakistan: A Sports
Australia: Fox Cricket
UK: Sky Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ
Bangladesh and Nepal: Tapmad
African Continent: SuperSport & Cricbuzz
Carribean: Flow Sports
Middle East & SouthEast Asia: Cricbuzz
PSL 2024 Captains
Shadab Khan will captain the Islamabad United team.
Babar Azam will captain the Peshawar Zalmi team.
Riley Rossouw will captain the Quetta Gladiators team.
Mohammad Rizwan will captain the Multan Sultans team.
Shan Masood will captain the Karachi Kings team.
Shaheen Shah Afridi will captain the Lahore Qalandars team.
PSL 2024 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the season 9 of the Pakistan Super League.
Islamabad United Full Squad
Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy
Peshawar Zalmi Full Squad
Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Luke Wood
Quetta Gladiators Full Squad
Rilee Rossouw (c), Mohammad Wasim, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Sohail Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford, Sufiyan Muqeem
Multan Sultans Full Squad
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey, Johnson Charles, Muhammad Shahzad
Karachi Kings Full Squad
Shan Masood (c), Hassan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Kieron Pollard, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Rohid
Lahore Qalandars Full Squad
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas
PSL 2024: Full list of overseas players in PSL Season 9
Islamabad United: England - Alex Hales, Jordan Cox & Tymal Mills. New Zealand - Colin Munro. UAE - Muhammad Waseem. West Indies - Obed McCoy & Matthew Forde.
Peshawar Zalmi: Afghanistan - Naveen-ul-Haq & Waqar Salamkheil. England - Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood & Gus Atkinson. West Indies - Rovman Powell & Shamar Joseph.
Quetta Gladiators: England - Jason Roy, Will Smeed & Laurie Evans. South Africa - Rilee Rossouw. Sri Lanka - Wanindu Hasaranga. West Indies - Sherfane Rutherford & Akeal Hosein.
Multan Sultans: England - David Willey, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan & Olly Stone. South Africa - Reeza Hendricks. West Indies - Johnson Charles.
Karachi Kings: Australia - Daniel Sams. England - James Vince & Jamie Overton. New Zealand - Tim Seifert. South Africa - Leus du Plooy & Tabraiz Shamsi. West Indies - Kieron Pollard.
Lahore Qalandars: England - Dan Lawrence. Namibia - David Wiese. South Africa - Rassie van der Dussen. Sri Lanka - Bhanuka Rajapaksa. West Indies - Shai Hope. Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza
PSL 2024: List of overseas players who opted out of PSL 9
Many key overseas players have opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons or due to injuries.
Below is the list of players who have opted out so far
Lungi Ngidi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shai Hope, Jamie Overton, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Rassie van Der Dussen, James Vince, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Ihsanullah and Reece Topley.
Pakistan Super League Winners list
Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have won two titles each, whereas the other four teams namely - Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zulmi, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators have secured one PSL title since its inception in 2016.
Despite winning only one PSL title, Peshawar Zulmi has qualified for the Pakistan Super League finals on four occasions whereas Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have qualified thrice.
Karachi Kings are the only team to have qualified only once in last eight occasions but have also gone on to win the title that year.
PSL 2024 Commentators List
Here are the 18 commentators who will be behind the mic for the 9th season of Pakistan Super League.
Michael Clarke, Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, Mark Butcher, Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis, Dominic Cork, Mike Haysman, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz, Marina Iqbal. Tariq Saeed, Ali Younis, Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas.