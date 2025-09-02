Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Sept. 2 Match List, Timings, Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?
Watch all the action live from PKL 2025 on Sept. 2 as four previous champions clash in Vizag.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 continues to excite spectators with its high-octane action. On its fifth day, on Tuesday, the tournament promises more exciting action as four previous champions take the limelight in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. With the season now in full flow, fans are set to enjoy two blockbuster matches on Sept. 2.
Match 1: Dabang Delhi Vs. Bengaluru Bulls
The day’s proceedings begin with Dabang Delhi locking horns with Bengaluru Bulls at 8 p.m. Both teams are still searching for a win this season. Dabang Delhi, led by Ashu Malik, have a very good lineup of raiders in Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Akshit and Neeraj Narwal. They have an equally good defence comprising Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Gaurav Chillar, Sandeep and Saurabh Nandal.
Ankush Rathee will be leading Bengaluru Bulls that come with a set lineup. The team lost their last encounter to Puneri Paltan after a narrow tie-breaker. With Bengaluru looking to revive, the match will be fiercely contested.
Likely Playing Sevens
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik (C), Mohit Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet Singh
Bengaluru Bulls: Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj and Yogesh Dahiya
Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
The second match at 9 pm will see Jaipur Pink Panthers starting their season against three-time champions Patna Pirates. Jaipur Pink Panthers face an early setback with seasoned raider Manjeet Dahiya out of the game due to injury, putting additional burden on new boys Nitin Dhankar and Uday Parte.
Patna Pirates, with their well-balanced and seasoned team, will try and capitalise on this weakness and establish supremacy.
Likely Playing Sevens
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay and Nitin Rawal
Patna Pirates: Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawan, Sombir Gulia and Ankit Jaglan
Live Telecast And Streaming Details
For Indian viewers, both matches will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the action online via JioHotstar, on both the app and the website.