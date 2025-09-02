Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Sept. 2 Match List, Timings, Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?

The day’s proceedings begin with Dabang Delhi locking horns with Bengaluru Bulls at 8 p.m. Both teams are still searching for a win this season. Dabang Delhi, led by Ashu Malik, have a very good lineup of raiders in Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Akshit and Neeraj Narwal. They have an equally good defence comprising Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Gaurav Chillar, Sandeep and Saurabh Nandal.

Ankush Rathee will be leading Bengaluru Bulls that come with a set lineup. The team lost their last encounter to Puneri Paltan after a narrow tie-breaker. With Bengaluru looking to revive, the match will be fiercely contested.

Likely Playing Sevens