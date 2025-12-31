Premier League Matchweek 19 Roundup: Arsenal Dominate Villa, Wolves Hold United And More
Matchweek 19 of the 2025–26 Premier League delivered goals and drama as Arsenal, Newcastle, and Everton claimed wins, while United, Chelsea and others shared points.
25 Matchweek 19 of the 2025-26 season of the Premier League got underway on Dec. 31 (Dec. 30 in U.K). As many as six league games were played across England with remaining four matches of the matchweek to be played on Jan.1 and Jan.2.
Here is a quick recap of what transpired in the six matches that happened.
1. Arsenal demolish Aston Villa
The most anticipated match of this matchweek was between league leaders Arsenal and in-form Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.
Villa headed into the match on a streak of five straight league wins. Villa had beaten Arsenal earlier this month in the reverse fixture and were expected to give Arsenal a tough fight.
But Arsenal dished out a brilliant performance on the night as they scored four goals thanks to Gabriel, Martín Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus. Villa's only saving grace was a goal from Ollie Watkins which came in the dying minutes of the match.
The outcome of the match hasn't affected the league standings of the two clubs as Arsenal remain at the top and Villa at the third place.
2. Wolves hold Manchester United for a draw
Manchester United welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on the night.
United were expected to win against Wolves considering the visitor's wretched form this season. After playing 18 league games, Wolves are yet to register their first win of the season, the longest winless start to a Premier League campaign.
Joshua Zirkzee scored a goal to hand United the lead in the match. But United's joy was short-lived as Ladislav Krejčí scored the equalizer to help Wolves walk away with one point.
The result implies that United are sixth and Wolves are at the bottom of the points table. Wolves have extended the unwanted record of he longest winless start to a Premier League campaign to 19 matches.
3. Chelsea and Bournemouth play-out an exciting draw
Chelsea took on Bournemouth at home and the match ended at 2-2 with all four goals coming in the first half. David Brooks gave Bournemouth an early lead but the lead was neutralized as Cole Palmer converted from the spot. The Blues then got the lead thanks to Enzo Fernández but Justin Kluivert netted a goal to help Bournemouth restore parity.
With 30 points Chelsea remains at the fifth place on the league table. Bournemouth have accumulated 23 points in the season so fare and are 15th in the league.
4. Newcastle outclass Burnley
Newcastle United made a trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley and returned with all three points thanks to three goals from Joelinton, Yoane Wissa and Bruno Guimarães. Burnley's goal in the match was scored by Josh Laurnet.
Joelinton and Wissa scored their goals inside the first 10 minutes of the match and Laurnet brought Burnley back into the contest with a goal in the 23rd minute. But Guimarães' goal deep in the injury time of the second half ended Burnely's hope of drawing the contest.
The victory helped Newcastle take the 10th spot on the points table while Burnley at 19th place continue to remain in the relegation zone.
5. West Ham and Brighton settle for a draw
The second 2-2 draw of the night was played between West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion at the London Stadium.
Jarrod Bowen scored a goal and fired West Ham to an early lead. But Brighton bounced back thanks to a clinical finish from the spot by Danny Wellbeck in the. West Ham got back in front in the final few minutes of the first-half as Lucas Paqueta also managed to convert a penalty. But Joel Veltman's 61st minute goal meant that match ended in a draw.
Brighton remain 14th on the Premier League points table with 25 points and West Ham United are 18th with 12 points and are battling relegation.
6. Everton beat Nottingham Forest
Everton travelled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in this matchweek’s fixture. Thanks to goals from James Garner and Thierno Barry in the either half, Everton clinched three points in the match.
The win helped Everton move to the eighth place in the league with 28 points and Forest are 17th with 18 points in their kitty.
Still to come in this matchweek:
Crystal Palace's home game against Fulham.
Liverpool's match against Leeds at Anfield.
Sunderland's clash with Manchester City at Etihad.
Brentford's game with Tottenham Hotspurs.