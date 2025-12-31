Premier League Matchweek 19 Roundup: Arsenal Dominate Villa, Wolves Hold United And More

25 Matchweek 19 of the 2025-26 season of the Premier League got underway on Dec. 31 (Dec. 30 in U.K). As many as six league games were played across England with remaining four matches of the matchweek to be played on Jan.1 and Jan.2.

Here is a quick recap of what transpired in the six matches that happened.

1. Arsenal demolish Aston Villa

The most anticipated match of this matchweek was between league leaders Arsenal and in-form Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

Villa headed into the match on a streak of five straight league wins. Villa had beaten Arsenal earlier this month in the reverse fixture and were expected to give Arsenal a tough fight.

But Arsenal dished out a brilliant performance on the night as they scored four goals thanks to Gabriel, Martín Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus. Villa's only saving grace was a goal from Ollie Watkins which came in the dying minutes of the match.

The outcome of the match hasn't affected the league standings of the two clubs as Arsenal remain at the top and Villa at the third place.