Premier League: Chelsea Sack Coach Enzo Maresca

The development comes as Chelsea find themselves fifth in the Premier League points table but with just one win in last five league games. Their most recent outing was a Premier League match against Bournemouth where they were held for a 2-2 draw.

Potential cracks had emerged in the relationship between the Italian and the club’s hierarchy.

Maresca was appointed as the Chelsea manager in June 2024 after he helped Leicester to win the Championship and gain promotion to the Premier League. Maresca had succeeded Mauricio Pochettino after Chelsea finished sixth at the end of the 2023-24 season of the Premier League which led to the Argentine getting relieved of duties.