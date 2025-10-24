Premier League 2025 Fixtures This Weekend: Key Matches, India Timings, Live Streaming Details And More

The ninth Matchweek of the Premier League is here, with several exciting clashes in store. A total of ten matches will be played this weekend, on Oct. 25 and 26.

Liverpool's comprehensive 5–1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League has sparked optimism that Arne Slot's revamped squad is finally beginning to take shape. The most striking decision was to leave Mohamed Salah out of the starting lineup. The Egyptian forward has not found the net for the club since scoring in the 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sept. 17, marking over a month without a goal.

Arne Slot now faces the decision of whether to restore him to the starting eleven, a move that appears probable given Alexander Isak's recent injury. The Swedish striker was forced off at half-time against Eintracht Frankfurt due to a groin problem, and there's a chance he could be rested for the upcoming Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Liverpool has experienced a challenging run recently, losing their last three Premier League fixtures. Meanwhile, Brentford has secured victories in two of its previous three matches. Although Liverpool showed promising attacking in their most recent Champions League encounter in Germany, there’s no certainty they will replicate that level of performance in their upcoming league matches.

Chelsea is quietly building an impressive streak. After failing to score on the opening weekend, Enzo Maresca’s team has found the net 16 times across seven games, propelling them to fifth place in the Premier League. Maresca’s side has yet to string together three consecutive league wins since last season, so this weekend’s fixture represents a key opportunity to prove their title credentials.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are set to host a struggling Crystal Palace side at the Emirates Stadium for Sunday’s London derby. A gap of three points has emerged at the summit of the table, and the Gunners will be eager to extend their lead even further.

Following consecutive home wins against Manchester City, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is hopeful of securing a third straight victory over Pep Guardiola’s team at Villa Park this weekend.