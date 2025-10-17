Premier League 2025 Fixtures This Weekend: Key Matches, India Timings, Live Streaming Details And More

Premier League 2025: The Premier League roars back into action following the international break, with Liverpool taking on Manchester United in a headline clash this weekend. Nine matches are scheduled over the weekend.

Arne Slot’s team will be eager to bounce back following consecutive league defeats that saw them relinquish top spot, most recently after Estevao’s last-gasp goal secured a 2-1 victory for Chelsea in Matchweek 7.

Liverpool has quickly gained a reputation for providing thrilling late-match drama at Anfield this season. Four of Liverpool’s seven Premier League games this season have been decided by goals scored in or beyond the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have managed just one win in their last 14 Premier League encounters with Liverpool: a 2-1 result at Old Trafford in August 2022. However, success at Anfield would narrow the gap between Ruben Amorim’s side and the reigning champions to just two points.

Struggling Fulham will welcome high-flying Arsenal to Craven Cottage on Saturday evening for a London Derby. Arsenal arrive at the match with a top ranking, having carried their impressive form into the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been playing stylish and composed football, with the return of Bukayo Saka and the promising impact of Eberechi Eze injecting fresh energy. Arteta will be optimistic heading into the clash, eager to maintain their momentum as they continue their pursuit of the title.