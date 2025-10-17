Premier League 2025 Fixtures This Weekend: Key Matches, India Timings, Live Streaming Details And More
A total of nine matches will be played this weekend, as per the Premier League 2025 fixtures. Liverpool vs Manchester United is the iconic match of this weekend.
Premier League 2025: The Premier League roars back into action following the international break, with Liverpool taking on Manchester United in a headline clash this weekend. Nine matches are scheduled over the weekend.
Arne Slot’s team will be eager to bounce back following consecutive league defeats that saw them relinquish top spot, most recently after Estevao’s last-gasp goal secured a 2-1 victory for Chelsea in Matchweek 7.
Liverpool has quickly gained a reputation for providing thrilling late-match drama at Anfield this season. Four of Liverpool’s seven Premier League games this season have been decided by goals scored in or beyond the 90th minute.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have managed just one win in their last 14 Premier League encounters with Liverpool: a 2-1 result at Old Trafford in August 2022. However, success at Anfield would narrow the gap between Ruben Amorim’s side and the reigning champions to just two points.
Struggling Fulham will welcome high-flying Arsenal to Craven Cottage on Saturday evening for a London Derby. Arsenal arrive at the match with a top ranking, having carried their impressive form into the international break.
Mikel Arteta’s side have been playing stylish and composed football, with the return of Bukayo Saka and the promising impact of Eberechi Eze injecting fresh energy. Arteta will be optimistic heading into the clash, eager to maintain their momentum as they continue their pursuit of the title.
Burnley’s Premier League campaign under Scott Parker has begun on a challenging note, with the team conceding 15 goals across their first seven matches of the 2025-26 season. This defensive record nearly matches the total number of goals they let in during the entirety of last season’s 46-game Championship campaign. Among Premier League clubs so far, only West Ham United have conceded more, with 16 goals against them.
The Burnley vs Leeds clash on October 18 is one of the clashes to watch out for this weekend.
Another clash to watch out for will be Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth which will be played at Selhurst Park. Both teams have started thoer 2025-26 campaign well and would look to continue thier form after the international break.
Premier League 2025 Fixtures This Weekend
Here are the Premier League 2025 fixtures that are scheduled on October 18-19:
West Ham vs Brentford match will be played on Tuesday, October 21. The match will begin at 00:30 hrs IST.
Premier League 2025 Fixtures: Live Telecast
Football fans in India can watch the Premier League matches Live on the Star Sports Network channels.
Premier League 2025 Fixtures: Live Streaming
The live streaming of the Premier League matches will be available in India on the JioHotstar app and website.