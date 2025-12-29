Premier League 2025-26: Aston Villa Keep Title Hopes Alive As Title Race Heats Up

While Arsenal and City are expected to fight hard for the Premier League title, Villa's impressive run this season has made them a dark horse to win the league.

In their most recent outing, Villa defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, equaling a club record of 11 consecutive wins in the process.

So can Aston Villa do the unthinkable and go all the way to win the league this season?

Villa boss Unai Emery was asked about his team's chances to win the league after their latest win but he downplayed the hype saying, "Not really. We are competing very well. We are third in the league behind Arsenal and Manchester City. Wow."

Their biggest test will come in the next round of Premier League fixtures (played between Dec. 31 to Jan. 2) as they will face league leaders Arsenal away at the Emirates.

Should Villa beat Arsenal, it will be considered as a statement victory.

Earlier this month Villa defeated Arsenal 2-1 at Villa Park. With form by their side, this is the perfect time for Villa to face the Gunners.

Such has been Villa's show this season, that many football experts are already considering them as "title-contenders".

"We are nearly halfway through the season and you have to say that Aston Villa are genuine title contenders, Do I think they'll win it? No, but that is purely because the depth of their squad isn't quite there. But anything is possible under Unai Emery," said Premier League's record goal-scorer Alan Shearer.

History is against Villa though. They haven't won a major piece of silverware since lifting the League Cup in 1996. While the Villa camp might be downplaying the buzz around them being title-contenders, secretly they will be drawing inspiration from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Last season, Palace defeated Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup and lifted its first-ever trophy. In fact, the 2024-25 season was one of many firsts, as Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

Newcastle United shocked Liverpool in the League Cup final as they won their first major trophy in 70 years. In Italy, Bologna ended a 51-year wait for the Coppa Italia.

History might be against Villa, but their own form and recent trophies being won by unexpected teams across Europe does suggest they could pull-off a miracle and win the Premier League this season.