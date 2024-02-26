PKL Playoffs 2024: Date, Time, Schedule. Teams, Live Streaming Details And More
Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Table-toppers Puneri Paltan and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the semi-finals.
PKL 10: The league stage of Pro Kabaddi League 2024 ended on February 21 with six teams qualifying for the Playoffs stage.
The top two sides in the league stage have qualified for the Semi-Finals directly, meanwhile, the third, fourth, fifth and the sixth sides will face off in the Eliminator stage starting Monday.
Table-toppers Puneri Paltan and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the semi-finals. The other teams that have qualified for the Playoffs are Dabang Delhi K.C., Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates.
Here is all you need to know about PKL 2024 Playoffs:
PKL 2024 Playoffs: Eliminator Matches
The third placed team in the points table will take on the side which finishes at the sixth place in Eliminator 1.
In Eliminator 2, the side which finishes at the fourth place will take on the side which finishes at the fifth place.
Eliminator 1: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates: February 26, 2024 at 8:00 pm at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Eliminator 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: February 26, 2024 at 9:00 pm at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
PKL 2024 Semi-Finals And Final
The Pune Paltan team will be up against the winner of Eliminator 1, while defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the winner of Eliminator 2 in the last four stage. The grand finale will be held on Friday, March 1.
Semifinal 1: Puneri Paltan vs Winner of Eliminator 1: February 28, 2024 at 8:00 pm at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Semifinal 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Winner of Eliminator 2: February 28, 2024 at 9:00 pm at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2: March 1 at 8:00 pm at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
PKL 2024 Playoffs Live Telecast Details
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Star Sports 2 channel.
PKL 2024 Playoffs Live Streaming Details
All the matches of PKL 2024 Playoffs will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Speaking about Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 so far, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "PKL Season 10 has been very special because we have returned to the kabaddi catchments of each of our 12 franchise's homes after 4 years, even as the broadcast and OTT consumption of our league-stage matches has grown so impressively."
"Now we are confident that the PKL Season 10 playoffs and finale will set new thresholds for quality of competition as well as spectator and viewer engagement," he was quoted as saying by the official Pro Kabaddi website.