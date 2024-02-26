PKL Playoffs 2024: Date, Time, Schedule. Teams, Live Streaming Details And More

PKL 10: The league stage of Pro Kabaddi League 2024 ended on February 21 with six teams qualifying for the Playoffs stage.

The top two sides in the league stage have qualified for the Semi-Finals directly, meanwhile, the third, fourth, fifth and the sixth sides will face off in the Eliminator stage starting Monday.

Table-toppers Puneri Paltan and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the semi-finals. The other teams that have qualified for the Playoffs are Dabang Delhi K.C., Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates.

Here is all you need to know about PKL 2024 Playoffs: