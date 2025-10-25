PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Qualified Teams, Format, Points Table, Live Streaming And More
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Playoffs: The final of PKL 2025 will be played in the national capital on October 31.
PKL Playoffs: The 2025 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season is now moving into its playoffs phase after 108 league matches. This year, eight out of the 12 teams have secured a place in the knockout rounds, which begin on Saturday. With the introduction of two additional playoff spots, the format has been revamped to include a play-in stage.
To put it simply, either Dabang Delhi or Puneri Paltan, who secured first and second place in the league phase, will earn a spot in the final scheduled for Oct. 31. They will compete in 'Qualifier 1' to determine which side advances directly to the final.
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full Schedule And Format
Here’s a breakdown of the schedule of the PKL playoffs:
Play-ins
Play-in 1: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.
Play-in 2: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates on Oct. 25 at 9 p.m.
The winners from the Play-In fixtures will progress to the next stage of the tournament, facing each other in Eliminator 1 for a shot at staying in the title race. The losing sides, however, will see their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign come to an end.
Eliminator 1
Eliminator 1: Winner of Play-In 1 vs Winner of Play-In 2 on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.
The side emerging victorious in Eliminator 1 will move on to face the loser of the Mini-Qualifier in Eliminator 2. The defeated team will be eliminated.
Mini Qualifier
Mini-Qualifier: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans on Oct. 26 at 9 p.m.
Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will compete in the Mini Qualifier, with the winner progressing to Eliminator 3. The team that loses this match still has another opportunity to reach the next stage by facing the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2.
Eliminator 2
Eliminator 2: Winner of Eliminator 1 vs Loser of Mini Qualifier on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.
The victor from Eliminator 1 will move on to face the Mini-Qualifier’s losing side in Eliminator 2, with a place in Eliminator 3 up for grabs. There, they’ll battle the Mini-Qualifier winner for a shot at progressing further in the competition.
Qualifier 1
Qualifier 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m.
The leading two teams from the league phase will battle it out in Qualifier 1, with the winner securing an immediate berth in the final. Meanwhile, the defeated side isn't out yet: they will face the victor of Eliminator 3 in Qualifier 2 for another shot at reaching the final.
Eliminator 3
Eliminator 3: Winner of Mini Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2 on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.
The side that comes out on top in this encounter will progress to Qualifier 2, where they’ll take on the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final. The defeated team will bow out of the competition.
Qualifier 2
Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator 3 vs Loser of Qualifier 1 on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.
The team defeated in Qualifier 1 will be given a second opportunity, facing off against the winner of Eliminator 3 in Qualifier 2. The winner of this encounter will secure a place in the final to challenge the winner of Qualifier 1, while the losing side will exit the tournament.
Final
Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
The winners of the two qualifiers will lock horns in the grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League 12.
Here’s a visual showing how the play-offs and play-ins would work:
Don't go anywhere... #PKL12 Grand Playoffs Festival has FINALLY ARRIVED ð— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 24, 2025
Here's your guide to the ultimate panga that will unfold at 7:30 PM, from October 25-31 â¡
Follow LIVE updates on https://t.co/cfORnV9MAP or the Pro Kabaddi Official App ð²#ProKabaddi #GhusKarMaarenge pic.twitter.com/KoyGFk6QBy
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Points Table And Qualified Teams
Here’s an Instagram post showing the points table after the league stage and teams that have qualified for the playoffs:
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Live Telecast
The live telecast of the PKL 2025 playoffs will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Live Streaming
Fans can catch the livestream of the PKL 2025 playoffs on the JioHotstar app and website.
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Venue
All the matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.