PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Qualified Teams, Format, Points Table, Live Streaming And More

Eliminator 2

Eliminator 2: Winner of Eliminator 1 vs Loser of Mini Qualifier on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

The victor from Eliminator 1 will move on to face the Mini-Qualifier’s losing side in Eliminator 2, with a place in Eliminator 3 up for grabs. There, they’ll battle the Mini-Qualifier winner for a shot at progressing further in the competition.

Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m.

The leading two teams from the league phase will battle it out in Qualifier 1, with the winner securing an immediate berth in the final. Meanwhile, the defeated side isn't out yet: they will face the victor of Eliminator 3 in Qualifier 2 for another shot at reaching the final.

Eliminator 3

Eliminator 3: Winner of Mini Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2 on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

The side that comes out on top in this encounter will progress to Qualifier 2, where they’ll take on the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final. The defeated team will bow out of the competition.

Qualifier 2

Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator 3 vs Loser of Qualifier 1 on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.

The team defeated in Qualifier 1 will be given a second opportunity, facing off against the winner of Eliminator 3 in Qualifier 2. The winner of this encounter will secure a place in the final to challenge the winner of Qualifier 1, while the losing side will exit the tournament.

Final

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

The winners of the two qualifiers will lock horns in the grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League 12.

Here’s a visual showing how the play-offs and play-ins would work: