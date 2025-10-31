PKL 2025 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Match Live On TV And Online?

PKL 2025 Final: The curtain comes down on Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with a blockbuster final as Dabang Delhi K.C. square off against Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31. The showdown brings together two of the competition’s most impressive sides, promising a gripping battle of experience versus consistency and solid defence against explosive attack.

Both sides have followed almost identical paths to reach the final, securing the top two spots in the league standings. Dabang Delhi, champions from Season 8, clinched their place after a thrilling Qualifier 1 victory over Puneri Paltan, winning 6–4 in a tiebreaker following a 34–34 deadlock in regulation time.

Guided by captain Ashu Malik and coached by former skipper Joginder Narwal, the Delhi outfit has displayed outstanding resilience in pressure situations: a trait that has defined their campaign this year.

Puneri Paltan responded superbly, overcoming Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 to secure their third final berth in four years. With Aslam Inamdar leading from the front and Ajay Thakur guiding from the sidelines, the team set the pace throughout Season 12, topping the league standings with a well-rounded unit.

Their smooth rotation of raiders and disciplined defensive structure has consistently unsettled opponents and reinforced their dominance this campaign.

The two have met three times already this season, and every encounter has needed a tie-breaker to settle it. Dabang Delhi have leaned on Ashu Malik’s sharp attacking runs, while Puneri Paltan’s strength has come from their calm corners and perfectly timed defensive coordination.