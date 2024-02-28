PKL 2024 Semi-Finals: Date, Time, Teams, Live Streaming Details And More

PKL 10: The semi-final matches of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will be played on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, table-toppers Puneri Paltan will face three-time champions Patna Pirates.

On February 21, Puneri Paltan overturned a 13-point deficit to beat UP Yoddhas 40-38 to finish at the top of the points table. The top two sides in the league stage earned direct qualification for the semis.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. 37-35 in Eliminator 1 on February 26.

In the second semi-final, defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against Haryana Steelers. The Pink Panthers finished second on the PKL 2024 points table. In their last fixture on February 19, they defeated the Gujarat Giants 45-36.

Earlier this week, Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Sunil Kumar exuded confidence about his team defending their title.

"Any team in the semi-final will present us with a tough opportunity to reach the final. But at the same time, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will not back down. We will also give our 100% to defend our title and win our third trophy," he was quoted as saying by the PKL official website.

The Haryana Steelers also won their last match after beating Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 2 on February 26.

The grand finale will be held on Friday, March 1.