PKL 2024 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Match Live On TV And Online?

PKL 2024 Final Match: Puneri Paltan will face Haryana Steelers in the final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Friday.

Puneri Paltan defeated Patna Pirates by a 37-21 scoreline in the first semi-final on Wednesday to qualify for their second consecutive final. Last season, they lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai.

In the 23 matches they have played this season, Pune Paltan have won 18 games.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers knocked out the defending champions Jaipur in semi-final 2 by a 31-27 scoreline. Both teams will be aiming to win their first-ever PKL title. In PKL 2024, Steelers have played 24 matches and they have won 15, lost 8 and played out a tie.

Ahead of the grand finale, Haryana Steelers' head coach Manpreet Singh has said "Everyone is praying for us to win".

"If Puneri Paltan win, they will win the title for the first time, and if we win, it will be the first time for us as well after five seasons. So I am very happy about this," he said at the post-match press conference after semi-final 2.