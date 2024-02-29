Paul Pogba Banned From Football For Four Years On Doping Charges
Reports say that Pogba's entourage will likely appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Former World Cup winner Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years, yet another fresh blow for the French midfielder, according to Sky Sports.
Italy's National Anti-Doping Tribunal has accepted the request of the Anti-Doping Tribunal to hand a four-year ban to the Juventus footballer.
A four-year ban is the standard length of ban under the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Pogba's Long-Standing Doping Affair
This fresh verdict comes on the back of Pogba's earlier doping charges.
Roughly a year after making his return to Juventus in the summer of 2022, Pogba tested positive for testosterone metabolites in August 2023, shortly after the game against Udinese.
The midfielder's positive doping test led to a precautionary suspension in September 2023. After making a couple of bench appearances in August, Pogba has not played for Juventus since.
Pogba has been in a constant bid to clear his name after testing positive for dehydroepiandrosterone, a compound that promotes the production of hormones in the body, including testosterone.
Questions Linger Over Pogba's Career
Pogba's ban would start after he first tested positive, meaning the footballer is banned until September 2027, according to Sky Italia.
Pogba will be 34 years old when the ban comes to a close, raising serious questions about whether or not he will continue his career.
Following a poor spell at Manchester United, Pogba had found it difficult to re-establish himself as one of Europe's finest midfielders. However, the report adds that Pogba's entourage will likely appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Should Pogba take this matter to CAS, WADA is likely to appeal against it, which means the Swiss court will have to make an ultimate decision on this matter.