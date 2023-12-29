Pat Cummins Becomes 4th Player To Win Johnny Mullagh Medal; Here Are The First Three Recipients

Pakistan Tour Of Australia, 2023-24: The Boxing Day Test match between Australia and Pakistan concluded on Friday with the home side winning the match by 79 runs.

With the win, Australia also wrapped up the Test series with one match still to be played. It was the skipper Pat Cummins who shone with the ball in hand as he picked up a five-wicket haul in both the innings to take his team home.

The Australian captain was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his fantastic performance.

Along with the Player of the Match award, the Australia captain was also awarded the prestigious Johnny Mullagh Medal - a medal which is awarded to the best player in the Boxing Day Test match. The medal adds to the list of coveted awards which Pat Cummins has won in the year 2023.

The year 2023 has been phenomenal for the Australian cricket team under the leadership of Cummins. They became the WTC Champions, retained the Ashes (Test series vs England) and most recently conquered the ODI format after being crowned the ODI World Cup Champions for the sixth time.

And after getting the Mullagh Medal, Pat Cummins has ensured that he will end this fabulous year on another high. So let's find out more about this medal and who else has won it before Pat Cummins.