Medal Or Not, Hope People Don't Forget What Vinesh Did For Country, Says Neeraj Chopra

Chopra, who claimed his second successive Olympic medal—a silver to follow up on the gold in Tokyo, said he wants the medal around Vinesh's neck for one simple reason "people shouldn't forget her."

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart," 26-year-old Chopra told reporters at 'India House' after a felicitation by IOC member and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani.