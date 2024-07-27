Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Archers Aim For Breakthrough Performance

The Paris Olympics 2024 are set to begin on Friday. The India contingent includes 117 Indian athletes competing in 16 sports, which is the country's second largest contingent in the history of the Olympics after the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, which saw 121 athletes competing.

Paris will set a record with the opening ceremony on the Seine River. Each national delegation will get a boat to witness the event. The boats will be equipped with cameras so viewers can see the athletes up close.

India started its Olympic journey on Thursday, with six of its archers competing in the rank rounds at Les Invalides. The Indian archery team includes veteran Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai, debutant Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kauralong, along with Pravin Jadhav.

After 12 long years since the 2012 London Olympics, India will field a full team of six archers locking horns in all five categories—men's team/individual, women's team/individual, and mixed team.