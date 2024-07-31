India At Paris Olympics On Day 5: Manika Batra, PV Sindhu Look To Advance Quest For Medal

The fourth day of the games turned out to be fruitful as India won its second medal at Paris. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh’s pair became the first pair to win a medal for India in a team event at the Olympics. Bhaker became the first athlete in the history of independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics.

Indian men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh once again led the team and scored a brace against Ireland, which helped India to come closer to the quarterfinals for the discipline.

Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy played a dominant match against Indonesian team. They also became the first Indian pair to reach the quarterfinal in men's doubles event at the Olympics.

However, it was a tough day for archers and boxers as they failed to progress further in the tournament.