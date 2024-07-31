India At Paris Olympics On Day 5: Manika Batra, PV Sindhu Look To Advance Quest For Medal
The Indian contingent will be in action across disciplines like badminton, table tennis, shooting, archery and boxing on day 5 of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Among these will be Manika Batra and PV Sindhu who will look to take their next steps in their respective disciplines in their quest for a medal. While Batra has already scripted history by reaching the round of 16, Sindhu is aiming to add a third Olympic medal to her kitty.
Day 4: Quick Recap
The fourth day of the games turned out to be fruitful as India won its second medal at Paris. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh’s pair became the first pair to win a medal for India in a team event at the Olympics. Bhaker became the first athlete in the history of independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics.
Indian men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh once again led the team and scored a brace against Ireland, which helped India to come closer to the quarterfinals for the discipline.
Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy played a dominant match against Indonesian team. They also became the first Indian pair to reach the quarterfinal in men's doubles event at the Olympics.
However, it was a tough day for archers and boxers as they failed to progress further in the tournament.
What Day 5 Holds For India?
Shooting
Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will be competing at the men's qualification round in the 50m rifle 3 positions at 12:30 p.m. IST. Later, Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh will compete in the trap women's qualification.
Rowing
After finishing fifth in his quarterfinals of the men's single sculls event, India's Balraj Panwar will be competing in the semi-final in the same discipline at 1:24 p.m.
Table Tennis
After defeating French player Prithika Pavade, Manika Batra created a history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to advance to the Round of 16 at the Olympics. At 8:30 p.m., she will face off against an opponent that is yet to be decided.
After a smooth victory on Sunday, paddler Sreeja Akula will face Zeng Jian of Singapore in round of 32 at 3:34 p.m.
Badminton
After sealing a comfortable victory against Maldives badminton player, Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu will eye another win against Kristin Kuuba from Estonia. The match is scheduled to be held around 12:50 p.m.
In the Men's Singles Group Play Stage, Lakshya Sen will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie around 1:40 p.m., while HS Prannoy will lock horns with Vietnam's Le Duc Phat at 11 p.m.
Boxing
Tokyo 2020 bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain will start her Paris Olympics journey with a bout against Norway's boxer Sunniva Hofstad in the round of 16 in the Women's 75kg category at 3:50 p.m.