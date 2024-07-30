Paris Olympics 2024: A Look At India's Close Calls And Misses

For the second consecutive day, Bhaker shone in the Indian lineup, teaming up with Sarabjot Singh to reach the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Chateauroux shooting range.

The duo will face the Korean team of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, who scored 579, in the bronze medal match. If they are victorious, Bhaker will be the first Indian to secure multiple medals in a single edition of the games.