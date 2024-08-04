NDTV ProfitSportsParis 2024 Olympics: India Beat Great Britain In Hockey, Move Into Semi-Final
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris 2024 Olympics: India Beat Great Britain In Hockey, Move Into Semi-Final

The men in blue will now have their semi-final match on Tuesday.

04 Aug 2024, 03:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates a goal with others during the hockey men's quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)</p></div>
India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates a goal with others during the hockey men's quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The Indian men's hockey team advanced into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the second consecutive time as they beat Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in the quarter-finals in Paris 2024 on Sunday. 

India played approximately 43 minutes with 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card. Captain Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead via a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. Incidentally, the country had also defeated Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarter-finals of Tokyo 2020.

The men in blue will now have their semi-final match on Tuesday. They will now look to do better than a bronze medal win in Tokyo 2020.

ALSO READ

Meet Manu Bhaker, The First Indian To Win Two Medals At An Olympics

Opinion
Meet Manu Bhaker, The First Indian To Win Two Medals At An Olympics
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT