Paris 2024 Olympics: India Beat Great Britain In Hockey, Move Into Semi-Final

The Indian men's hockey team advanced into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the second consecutive time as they beat Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in the quarter-finals in Paris 2024 on Sunday.

India played approximately 43 minutes with 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card. Captain Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead via a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. Incidentally, the country had also defeated Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarter-finals of Tokyo 2020.

The men in blue will now have their semi-final match on Tuesday. They will now look to do better than a bronze medal win in Tokyo 2020.