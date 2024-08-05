Paris 2024 Olympics: Gender Parity On Field, But Disparity On Bench

Paris 2024 has made history in many aspects in terms of gender parity—the first Olympic Games to achieve full gender equality on the field of play and over half of all the medal events are open to female athletes.

Gender equality was also evident at the opening ceremony, with 96% of the national Olympic committee delegations selecting two athletes—one male and one female—to carry their respective countries' flags. Twenty-eight out of the 32 sports have reached full gender equality too.

However, a real gender gap still exists in the athletes' entourage, where the number of women holding leadership roles, such as that of chef de mission, technical official and coach, remains remarkably low, according to the International Olympic Committee website.