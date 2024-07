Paris Olympics 2024: Dates, Schedule, Time, Live Streaming And More

The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Paris, France. The sporting event will feature thousands of athletes from around the world competing in various disciplines.

Some would be carrying a huge burden of expectations, some others would look to spring a surprise and a few more would be eyeing the perfect closure to their glittering careers as the 117-strong Indian contingent aims for a better-than-before performance in the Olympic Games, starting on Friday.

India returned from Tokyo with seven medals, and it is only natural that a double-digit performance is now desired in Paris.

Here all the important dates, timings and sporting events where Indian contingent will be aiming to win medals.