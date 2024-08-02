Paris 2024: Indian Hockey Team Beats Australia In Olympics For First Time Since 1972
The men in blue are now set to play in the quarter finals on Sunday.
The Indian men's hockey team beat Australia 3-2 in the last match of Pool B at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, burying the ghost of Tokyo 2020, where they were humiliated 7-1 by the Kookaburras in the group stage.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals from a penalty corner and a penalty stroke each, while Abhishek scored another. This is the first time in 52 years that India defeated Australia in the Olympics since Munich 1972.
Breaking the 52-Year Wait!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 2, 2024
Celebrating our first win against Australia in the Olympics since 1972!
This victory is for every Indian.
Let's keep the momentum, let's keep the adrenaline!
Onto the Quarter Finals ð¥
FT:
India ð®ð³ 3 - 2 ð³ð¿ Australia
Abhishek 12'
Harmanpreetâ¦ pic.twitter.com/iHDKbHxuXz
India has finished second in Pool B with three wins, a draw and a loss, just behind Belgium. The men in blue had already qualified for the quarterfinals earlier. They are set to play their match in the last eight stages on Sunday. The opponents are yet to be decided.
India is currently ranked seventh in the International Hockey Federation's world ranking for men, while Australia is ranked fourth.