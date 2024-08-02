Paris 2024: Indian Hockey Team Beats Australia In Olympics For First Time Since 1972

The Indian men's hockey team beat Australia 3-2 in the last match of Pool B at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, burying the ghost of Tokyo 2020, where they were humiliated 7-1 by the Kookaburras in the group stage.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals from a penalty corner and a penalty stroke each, while Abhishek scored another. This is the first time in 52 years that India defeated Australia in the Olympics since Munich 1972.