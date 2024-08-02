NDTV ProfitSportsParis 2024: Indian Hockey Team Beats Australia In Olympics For First Time Since 1972
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris 2024: Indian Hockey Team Beats Australia In Olympics For First Time Since 1972

The men in blue are now set to play in the quarter finals on Sunday.

02 Aug 2024, 06:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Indian hockey team during the match against Australia at Paris 2024 Olympics (Source: Team India/X)</p></div>
The Indian hockey team during the match against Australia at Paris 2024 Olympics (Source: Team India/X)

The Indian men's hockey team beat Australia 3-2 in the last match of Pool B at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, burying the ghost of Tokyo 2020, where they were humiliated 7-1 by the Kookaburras in the group stage.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals from a penalty corner and a penalty stroke each, while Abhishek scored another. This is the first time in 52 years that India defeated Australia in the Olympics since Munich 1972.

India has finished second in Pool B with three wins, a draw and a loss, just behind Belgium. The men in blue had already qualified for the quarterfinals earlier. They are set to play their match in the last eight stages on Sunday. The opponents are yet to be decided.

India is currently ranked seventh in the International Hockey Federation's world ranking for men, while Australia is ranked fourth. 

ALSO READ

Olympics 2024: The Alarming Economic Reality Of The Sporting Event

Opinion
Olympics 2024: The Alarming Economic Reality Of The Sporting Event
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT