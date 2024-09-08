Paralympics 2024: Navdeep's Gold, Simran's Bronze Take India's Tally To 29

There was no stopping India's inspired run at the Paralympic Games with javelin thrower Navdeep Singh striking an unparalleled gold in the F41 classification and visually impaired sprinter Simran clinching the women's 200m (T12) bronze in Paris on Saturday.

Navdeep, who competes in the classification meant for athletes of short stature, originally ended with a silver after he upstaged world record holder Sun Pengxiang of China with a 47.32m throw.