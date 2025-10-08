Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed Says Shikhar Dhawan 'Frustrates' Him, Wants Boxing Match With Him |Watch
Shikhar Dhawan has not yet responded to his comments.
Pakistan's spinner Abrar Ahmed has been making headlines both on and off the field. A recent clip from a June 2025 interview went viral which shows the cricketer challenging former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan to a boxing match.
When asked by TV host Sara Baloch to name a cricketer who frustrates him enough to face in the ring, the 27-year-old smilingly replied, "I would love to step into the ring and box with Shikhar Dhawan.” However, Abrar did not specify why he chose Dhawan.
Abrar Ahmed had challenged Shikhar Dhawan to a BOXING match ð¥ð pic.twitter.com/GjugKwpmYK— Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) September 24, 2025
While the boxing challenge was all in good fun, Abrar has been celebrating a major real-life milestone. He recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Karachi, with a reception held on October 6.
The event was a star-studded affair, attended by prominent figures from Pakistan cricket, including Shaheen Afridi, Test captain Shan Masood, and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who all came to congratulate the newlywed.
Abrar personally greeted the guests and thanked everyone for their presence. According to media reports, Abrar’s marriage was arranged with the consent of both families and finalised through mutual agreement.
One of his wedding video showed Abrar surrounded by friends and family, dancing to the beat of drums in a lively celebration.
Congratulations Abrar Ahmed on your wedding, Wishing you a lifetime of love, joy and unforgettable memories.#Cricket | #Pakistan | #AbrarAhmed | #Wedding | #Karachi pic.twitter.com/TlhchZSKv6— Khel Shel (@khelshel) October 4, 2025
Abrar is now set to shift his focus back to the game. He will rejoin the Pakistan Test squad in Lahore to prepare for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, which begins on October 12.
The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle, will also see the return of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to the squad.
Abrar Ahmed made his international debut for Pakistan in 2022.
To date, he has taken 93 wickets across 10 Tests, 11 ODIs, and 23 T20Is, a record that includes two five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.
He was also a member of the Pakistan squad that reached the final of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.