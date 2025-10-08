Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed Says Shikhar Dhawan 'Frustrates' Him, Wants Boxing Match With Him |Watch

Shikhar Dhawan has not yet responded to his comments.

While the boxing challenge was all in good fun, Abrar has been celebrating a major real-life milestone. He recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Karachi, with a reception held on October 6.

The event was a star-studded affair, attended by prominent figures from Pakistan cricket, including Shaheen Afridi, Test captain Shan Masood, and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who all came to congratulate the newlywed.

Abrar personally greeted the guests and thanked everyone for their presence. According to media reports, Abrar’s marriage was arranged with the consent of both families and finalised through mutual agreement.

One of his wedding video showed Abrar surrounded by friends and family, dancing to the beat of drums in a lively celebration.