Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2026: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting from Wednesday, Jan. 7. The series holds major significance for both teams, providing them with their final competitive platform in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month.

The 15-member squad for Pakistan is being led by Salman Ali Agha, while the major boost for the side is the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who last played for Pakistan in June 2025 and underwent shoulder surgery. Following a rehabilitation programme, Khan recently featured in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia for Sydney Thunder.

Another addition to the side is uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay. The 23-year-old right-handed batter has featured in 32 T20 matches, scoring at a strike rate of 132.81.

Interestingly, the touring side's 15-member squad mostly features fresh faces and does not include Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Hasan Ali. The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision reflects the desire to test depth, allowing it to test more players at the international stage and make them familiarised with the conditions on offer to the marquee tournament.

Some of the other names included are Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub.

Both sides are coming on the back of a tri-nations series that also included Zimbabwe. Pakistan emerged victorious in that series, winning the summit clash against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's cricket team arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday, Jan. 5, to take part in the three-match Twenty20 International series.