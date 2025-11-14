Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs SL 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online In India?
PAK vs SL Live Stream: Sri Lanka’s focus will be on building longer partnerships and turning promising starts into meaningful totals, while Pakistan will be keen to extend their run of success.
Following an exciting series opener, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to meet in the 2nd ODI on Friday, with the hosts riding high on confidence. Although Sri Lanka maintained a brisk scoring rate for much of their innings while chasing 300, a series of batting collapses cost them the match.
The home side staged an impressive comeback in the opening match, recovering from a shaky position thanks to a brilliant century from middle-order batter Salman Agha, who completely changed the course of the game.
On the other hand, Wanindu Hasaranga showed great resolve with a fighting half-century, but with little backing from his teammates, Sri Lanka struggled to form meaningful partnerships when it mattered most and lost by just 6 runs.
Pakistan’s strike bowler Haris Rauf changed the course of the match with a brilliant burst, removing Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka within just ten deliveries. His spell swung the momentum firmly in Pakistan’s favour, leaving Sri Lanka’s middle order under strain. Though the visitors attempted to rebuild through a handful of steady stands, another collapse later on dashed their hopes.
Salman Agha’s superb hundred, well backed by Hussain Talat, proved to be the turning point for Pakistan and underlined how crucial solid partnerships can be in a run chase.
Heading into the second ODI, Sri Lanka will be eager to build on their starts and post better totals, whereas Pakistan will focus on carrying forward their winning rhythm.
Sri Lanka Cricket Orders Players To Stay In Pakistan
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed its players and coaching staff to carry on with the series in Pakistan, even though some members of the squad have expressed concerns and wished to head home after Tuesday’s suicide attack in Islamabad.
The SLC board stated that players have been given full assurances regarding their safety and were told to proceed with the remaining fixtures as planned. It also warned that any player or staff member who goes against these directives could face disciplinary action.
"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review," the SLC said in a statement.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Date
The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Friday, Nov. 14.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Time
The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start at 3 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place at 2:30 p.m. IST.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Venue
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Live Telecast
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will not be telecast live in India.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Squads
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Pavan Rathnayake, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga
Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Abrar Ahmed