Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs SL 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online In India?

Following an exciting series opener, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to meet in the 2nd ODI on Friday, with the hosts riding high on confidence. Although Sri Lanka maintained a brisk scoring rate for much of their innings while chasing 300, a series of batting collapses cost them the match.

The home side staged an impressive comeback in the opening match, recovering from a shaky position thanks to a brilliant century from middle-order batter Salman Agha, who completely changed the course of the game.

On the other hand, Wanindu Hasaranga showed great resolve with a fighting half-century, but with little backing from his teammates, Sri Lanka struggled to form meaningful partnerships when it mattered most and lost by just 6 runs.

Pakistan’s strike bowler Haris Rauf changed the course of the match with a brilliant burst, removing Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka within just ten deliveries. His spell swung the momentum firmly in Pakistan’s favour, leaving Sri Lanka’s middle order under strain. Though the visitors attempted to rebuild through a handful of steady stands, another collapse later on dashed their hopes.

Salman Agha’s superb hundred, well backed by Hussain Talat, proved to be the turning point for Pakistan and underlined how crucial solid partnerships can be in a run chase.

Heading into the second ODI, Sri Lanka will be eager to build on their starts and post better totals, whereas Pakistan will focus on carrying forward their winning rhythm.