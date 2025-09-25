Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match On TV And Online
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: The winner of the contest will meet India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.
Pakistan will take on a young Bangladesh today to book a berth in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The winner will face undefeated India in the summit clash. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, from 8 p.m. IST.
Pakistan have yet to string together consecutive victories in this competition. However, after a big loss to India in their first Super Four match, they responded impressively with a win over Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh have held their own notwithstanding their underdog credentials. With a youthful side undergoing transition, they are showing greater self-assurance on the field. Bangladesh are playing back-to-back matches with little recovery time following their defeat against India on Wednesday.
Pakistan will draw confidence from the way their batting order recovered against Sri Lanka. Chasing 134, they were in deep trouble at 57 for four after a collapse that saw four wickets tumble for just 12 runs. It was Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz who steadied the ship, guiding the side to a solid victory. Their success followed a stellar showing with the ball, where Pakistan had already rattled Sri Lanka.
For Bangladesh, the drubbing at India’s hands is a memory best erased. What will encourage them is the form shown in their earlier wins against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Those results indicate the team is capable of sharper performances when it finds its rhythm.
Asia Cup 2025, Super 4s: PAK vs BAN Live Telecast Channel
The Super 4s match of the Asia Cup 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Asia Cup 2025, Super 4s: PAK vs BAN Live Telecast Free
The Indian audience can watch the free live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on DD Sports.
Asia Cup 2025, Super 4s: PAK vs BAN Live Streaming
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Match: Pakistan’s Playing XI (Probable)
Salman Agha (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Match: Bangladesh’s Playing XI (Probable)
Litton Das (C & WK), Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman