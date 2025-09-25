Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match On TV And Online

Pakistan will take on a young Bangladesh today to book a berth in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The winner will face undefeated India in the summit clash. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, from 8 p.m. IST.

Pakistan have yet to string together consecutive victories in this competition. However, after a big loss to India in their first Super Four match, they responded impressively with a win over Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have held their own notwithstanding their underdog credentials. With a youthful side undergoing transition, they are showing greater self-assurance on the field. Bangladesh are playing back-to-back matches with little recovery time following their defeat against India on Wednesday.