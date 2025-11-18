Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Squads, PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming And More

Pakistan will host a tri-nation T20I series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka starting Tuesday. The upcoming matches will give the teams an opportunity for crucial preparations ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. This will also mark the first-ever T20I tri-nation event to be hosted in Pakistan.

Zimbabwe replaced Afghanistan, who withdrew from the series after three local cricketers were killed in Paktika province, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The incident occurred amid ongoing military tensions between the two countries.

The Pakistan Cricket Board later confirmed that the series will proceed as planned, with Sri Lanka remaining as the third participating team.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, enter the tri-series in strong T20I form. They reached the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup final in the UAE, beat South Africa 2-1 at home and earlier swept Bangladesh 3-0 in Lahore.

Sri Lanka have made late changes to their squad, with skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando ruled out due to illness. Former captain and experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead the side.