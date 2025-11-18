Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Squads, PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming And More
Pakistan is set to host its first-ever T20I tri-nation series on home soil, marking a significant milestone for the country’s cricket calendar.
Pakistan will host a tri-nation T20I series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka starting Tuesday. The upcoming matches will give the teams an opportunity for crucial preparations ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. This will also mark the first-ever T20I tri-nation event to be hosted in Pakistan.
Zimbabwe replaced Afghanistan, who withdrew from the series after three local cricketers were killed in Paktika province, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The incident occurred amid ongoing military tensions between the two countries.
The Pakistan Cricket Board later confirmed that the series will proceed as planned, with Sri Lanka remaining as the third participating team.
Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, enter the tri-series in strong T20I form. They reached the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup final in the UAE, beat South Africa 2-1 at home and earlier swept Bangladesh 3-0 in Lahore.
Sri Lanka have made late changes to their squad, with skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando ruled out due to illness. Former captain and experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead the side.
Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025: Dates
The Pakistan T20I tri-series will be held from Nov. 18 to 29. All matches will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series 2025: Format
Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will compete in the seven-match tournament. Each team will play four league games. The top two sides will advance to the final to be held on Saturday, Nov. 29.
Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025: Schedule
Nov. 18: Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe
Nov. 20: Sri Lanka Vs. Zimbabwe
Nov. 22: Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka
Nov. 23: Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe
Nov. 25: Sri Lanka Vs. Zimbabwe
Nov. 27: Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka
Nov. 29: Final
All matches will start at 6 p.m. PST (6.30 p.m. IST), with the toss scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (6 p.m. IST)
Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025: Live Telecast In India
There will be no television or OTT coverage of the Pak T20I Tri Series 2025 in India.
Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025: Live Streaming In India
Fans can, however, track all the action through live streaming on the Sports TV YouTube channel.
Pak T20I Tri Series 2025: Full Squads
Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (WK), Usman Tariq
Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera (WK), Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga
Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (C), Clive Madande (WK), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri