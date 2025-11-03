Business NewsSportsOver The Moon: Indians Rejoice After Maiden Women's World Cup Win
ADVERTISEMENT

Over The Moon: Indians Rejoice After Maiden Women's World Cup Win

Indian women's cricket reached a watershed moment, reminiscent of the men's historic 1983 triumph.

03 Nov 2025, 12:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Navi Mumbai: India's Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Sinalo Jafta during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)</p></div>
Navi Mumbai: India's Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Sinalo Jafta during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India defeated South Africa in the finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, by 52 runs at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Indian women's cricket reached a watershed moment, reminiscent of the men's historic 1983 triumph, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ending its ICC trophy drought after scoring a maiden victory against the formidable South Africa.

The team was congratulated by many eminent personalities, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi Congratulates Team On 'Spectacular Win'

Modi congratulated the Indian team on their victory, remarking that they exhibited great skill and confidence along with excellent teamwork.

"A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," Modi wrote.

ALSO READ

Live Updates: Dawn Of New Era — India Women In World Of Champions
Opinion
Live Updates: Dawn Of New Era — India Women In World Of Champions
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT