Over The Moon: Indians Rejoice After Maiden Women's World Cup Win

India defeated South Africa in the finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, by 52 runs at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Indian women's cricket reached a watershed moment, reminiscent of the men's historic 1983 triumph, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ending its ICC trophy drought after scoring a maiden victory against the formidable South Africa.

The team was congratulated by many eminent personalities, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.