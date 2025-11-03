Over The Moon: Indians Rejoice After Maiden Women's World Cup Win
India defeated South Africa in the finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, by 52 runs at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
Indian women's cricket reached a watershed moment, reminiscent of the men's historic 1983 triumph, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ending its ICC trophy drought after scoring a maiden victory against the formidable South Africa.
The team was congratulated by many eminent personalities, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi Congratulates Team On 'Spectacular Win'
Modi congratulated the Indian team on their victory, remarking that they exhibited great skill and confidence along with excellent teamwork.
"A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," Modi wrote.
