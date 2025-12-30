Only Two Premier League Clubs Rank Among Forbes' 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams For 2025

Manchester United and Liverpool are the only two Premier League teams that feature in the Forbes list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams 2025.

American football team Dallas Cowboys (not to be confused with Association Football) has been ranked the world's most valuable sports team with a valuation of $13 billion.

Manchester United, despite their poor on-field performances, have managed to outperform rivals Liverpool in terms of valuation. The Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe co-owned club are tied at the 24th spot on the prestigious list along side American football team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two are valued at $6.6 billion.

Incidentally, both United and the Buccaneers are owned by the same Glazer family.

United finished the 2023-24 season of the Premier League at the eighth spot thus missing a UEFA Champions League spot. It was a tumultuous season for the Red Devils as they sacked Erik Ten Hag as the club was left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening nine matches.

They then appointed Ruben Amorim but he too could not achieve much success with the team as they finished 15th in the 2024-25 season.