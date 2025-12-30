Business NewsSportsOnly Two Premier League Clubs Rank Among Forbes' 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams For 2025
Only Two Premier League Clubs Rank Among Forbes' 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams For 2025

The NFL dominates the list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams, with the NBA, MLB, Formula 1 and top football leagues also featuring prominently.

30 Dec 2025, 03:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manchester United are valued at $6.6 billion by Forbes. (Photo: @ManUtd/X)</p></div>
Manchester United are valued at $6.6 billion by Forbes. (Photo: @ManUtd/X)
Manchester United and Liverpool are the only two Premier League teams that feature in the Forbes list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams 2025.

American football team Dallas Cowboys (not to be confused with Association Football) has been ranked the world's most valuable sports team with a valuation of $13 billion.

Manchester United, despite their poor on-field performances, have managed to outperform rivals Liverpool in terms of valuation. The Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe co-owned club are tied at the 24th spot on the prestigious list along side American football team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two are valued at $6.6 billion.

Incidentally, both United and the Buccaneers are owned by the same Glazer family.

United finished the 2023-24 season of the Premier League at the eighth spot thus missing a UEFA Champions League spot. It was a tumultuous season for the Red Devils as they sacked Erik Ten Hag as the club was left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening nine matches.

They then appointed Ruben Amorim but he too could not achieve much success with the team as they finished 15th in the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool with a value of of $5.4 billion are 48th most valuable sports team in the world. They are tied with American Football team Detroit Lions and basketball team Toronto Raptors. Liverpool which is majorly owned by Fenway Sports Group, are the reigning Premier League champions.

Last season they surpassed expectations as the club clinched its second Premier League title. Dutch coach Arne Slot took over the reigns from Jurgen Klopp at the start of the 2024-25 season and guided the club to win the league.

There are only two more football clubs that feature on the list. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are ranked 20th and 42nd with a valuation of $6.75 billion and $5.65 billion respectively. The two clubs feature regularly in La-Liga, Spain's premier club football competition.

League-wise distribution of the sports teams

The list of the world's 50 most-valuable sports teams is primarily dominated by the teams from the National Football League (NFL), professional American football league in the United States. There are 30 teams from NFL.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) contributes 12 teams to the list. The Major League Baseball (MLB), the professional baseball league in North America, Formula-1, La Liga and Premier League have two teams each on the list.

F1 team Ferrari are tied 26th with a valuation of $6.5 billion. And Mercedes are tied 34th with a $6 billion valuation.

