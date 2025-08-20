Online Gaming Bill: Proposed Ban On Real Money Gaming May Hit Cricket Industry Revenue

As per 'PROHIBITIONS' clause: 'No person shall offer, aid, abet, induce or otherwise indulge or engage in the offering of online money game and online money gaming service.

'No bank, financial institution, or any other person facilitating financial transactions or authorisation of funds shall engage in, permit, aid, abet, induce or otherwise facilitate any transaction or authorisation of funds towards payment for any online money gaming service.'

The 'Offences And Penalties' clause clearly terms real money gaming as a criminal offence which could lead to jail and humongous fine for the service provider.