Political Unrest And Protests Hound Paris Ahead Of Olympics

Back in 2017, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo emphasised one major deed in the city’s final push to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, that its famous river Seine would play a major role in the fixture of the games. A few days from now, the Seine River will host a historic opening ceremony that will be held outside of a stadium for the first time.

The iconic river will also play host to open water swimming events, involving triathletes and marathon swimmers. It is understandable why the Seine was chosen for the same—the river runs along some of Paris’ famous spectacles, notably the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame. However, there is just one problem, swimming has been banned in the river for a century now, given the excess presence of trash and effluents in it.

This isn’t the first time that the swimming events have been under the threat of cancellation due to water quality issues. Similar headlines were seen during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. In both cases, they emerged successful, and Paris hopes to do the same.

The journey to clean up the Seine has been anything but a cakewalk. An initial test in the river was cancelled due to unacceptable levels of E. Coli in the water.

Parisians displayed visible frustrations in the form of a “poop protest” when Mayor Hidalgo and President Macron proposed to take a dip in the river last month to prove it’s safe for the swimming events at the Olympic games.