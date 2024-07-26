Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Paris Olympics In India On TV And Online
As many as 117 athletes, including 70 men and 47 women, will represent India at the Paris Olympics. Here's how you can watch them in action:
The Paris Olympics 2024 is set to be a spectacular event, and sports enthusiasts in India are eagerly awaiting the action. All eyes will be on the grand opening ceremony that will declare the Games officially open. Here's all about the opening ceremony and where Indian fans can watch the action unfold live on TV and online:
Paris 2024 Olympics: Opening Ceremony
The Paris Olympics 2024 will kick off with a unique opening ceremony. For the first time in Olympic history, the ceremony will take place on the Seine River.
Each nation's team will travel on a boat equipped with cameras. The six-km route will cover the heart of Paris, culminating at the Trocadéro. This journey will showcase the city’s iconic landmarks, providing a breathtaking backdrop for the athletes’ grand entrance.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Flagbearers Of India
Leading the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will be two of the country's sporting icons - badminton star PV Sindhu and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal.
Mary Kom and former hockey skipper Manpreet Singh were India's flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympics.
Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Telecast In India
Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. Fans can catch all the live action, highlights, and analysis on their various channels.
Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Details
JioCinema will livestream the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in India for free.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian Contingent
As many as 117 athletes, including 70 men and 47 women, will represent India at the Paris Olympics. They will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.
More than half of the 117-member contingent is from three sports -- athletics (29 ), shooting (21) and hockey (19). Of these 69 athletes, 40 are debutants.
Paris Olympics 2024: Live Telecast In India
In India, Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 TV channel.
Paris Olympics 2024: Live Streaming In India
The Paris Olympics 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
India's Campaign Begin On A Positive Note
Led by the in-form Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat, India's campaign at the Paris Olympics began on a positive note as the country's archers secured a direct entry into the quarterfinals of both the men's and women's team events after finishing third and fourth respectively in the ranking round in Paris on Thursday.
Debutants Dhiraj and Ankita's spectacular show in the qualifications helped India finish in the top four, giving them favourable draws to clinch an elusive Olympic medal in archery.
The top four in the team standings directly advance to the quarterfinals, while those ending between 5th to 12th play the Round of 16 fixtures.
