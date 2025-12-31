Olympic Gold Medalist Andre De Grasse Named International Event Ambassador For 2026 Tata Mumbai Marathon

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has been announced as the International Event Ambassador for the 2026 edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. The Marathon, is a World Athletics Gold Label Race, and its 2026 edition will take place on Jan. 18.

De Grasse is one of the finest international sprinters and his career boasts of seven Olympic medals and six world championship medals. He is known for his electrifying finishes, composure under pressure, and ability to deliver on the sport’s biggest stages.

His breakthrough came at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where he clinched silver medal in the 200m and bronze medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

He cemented his legacy at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning gold medal in the men’s 200m, along with podium finishes in the 100m and 4x100m relay. Most recently, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, De Grasse showcased leadership and composure by anchoring Canada to Gold in the men’s 4x100m relay.

Off the track, De Grasse remains deeply committed to creating impact beyond sport. Through the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation, he has helped empower thousands of young people by providing access to sport and education.

The foundation uses athletics as a tool to nurture self-belief, discipline, and ambition, enabling the next generation to shape their own futures.

Speaking on his association with the event, De Grasse said, "Running teaches discipline, belief, and resilience - values that stay with you long after the race is over. The Tata Mumbai Marathon embodies the power of sport to unite people, inspire courage, andencourage everyone to take the first step towards their own goals."

"I am honoured to be part of the 21st edition of this iconic event as the International Event Ambassador, standing alongside runners of all abilities who are driven by purpose, passion, and the joy of movement."