'I Have Decided To...': Novak Djokovic Announces Big Decision Ahead Of Australian Open — Details Inside
After being founded by Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, PTPA served as a union for male and female tennis players, serving the top 200 in the ATP and the WTP rankings.
In a key development within the world of tennis, Novak Djokovic, regarded as one of the greatest in the sport, has made the decision to step away from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an organisation he co-founded.
The 24-time Grand Slam winner confirmed his decision to leave the PTPA in a social media post on X, citing ongoing concerns over transparency, governance, and the way his voice and image have been represented.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," Djokovic wrote on X.
Djokovic added that his vision no longer aligned with that of PTPA. The Serbian will continue to focus on his tennis and family.
"I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation," he wrote.
Djokovic's exit from the PTPA comes roughly a week before the start of the Australian Open, where he is expected to participate.
It will be the 81st appearance in a Grand Slam for the Serbian looking for his 25th Grand Slam victory.
Djokovic already holds the record for most grand slam wins by a male tennis player, at 25 - three ahead of second-placed Rafael Nadal (22) and third-placed Roger Federer (20).
However, Djokovic is expected to face stiff competition from Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in his bid to win his 25th Grand Slam in Australian Open 2026.