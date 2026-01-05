'I Have Decided To...': Novak Djokovic Announces Big Decision Ahead Of Australian Open — Details Inside

In a key development within the world of tennis, Novak Djokovic, regarded as one of the greatest in the sport, has made the decision to step away from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an organisation he co-founded.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner confirmed his decision to leave the PTPA in a social media post on X, citing ongoing concerns over transparency, governance, and the way his voice and image have been represented.

After being founded by Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, PTPA served as a union for male and female tennis players, serving the top 200 in the ATP and the WTP rankings.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," Djokovic wrote on X.