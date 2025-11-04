New Zealand vs West Indies Series 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming And More
West Indies will play five T20Is, three ODIs and three Test matches against New Zealand.
NZ vs WI Series 2025: The West Indies will tour New Zealand for a multi-format series starting on Wednesday. The series, which will be played from Nov. 5 to Dec. 22, includes five T20Is, three ODIs and three Test matches.
The NZ vs WI series begins with five T20Is, the first of which is scheduled on Nov. 5 at 11:45 a.m. IST. Ahead of the T20I series, both teams have announced their squads for the format.
Ahead of the series, New Zealand’s ace batsman and former captain Kane Williamson declared his retirement from T20Is. He has underlined his commitment to playing Test cricket, starting with the series against the West Indies next month.
Tim Seifert has been ruled out of New Zealand’s upcoming T20 series against after suffering a broken finger during a domestic match on Monday. Mitch Hay has been brought into the squad to replace Seifert, but Devon Conway remains in contention to don the wicketkeeping gloves and may edge Hay for a place in the starting lineup.
Seifert’s absence is a setback for New Zealand as they gear up for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old has been in outstanding form this year, scoring heavily in the format with an impressive strike rate and a batting average exceeding fifty.
Gudakesh Motie has been left out of the West Indies’ T20I squad for the series. Matthew Forde makes his comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in August. With Ramon Simmons and Jediah Blades sidelined through injury, Shamar Springer has been drafted in to strengthen the pace department.
New Zealand vs West Indies Series 2025: Full Schedule
Schedule for T20Is:
Nov. 5: 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland
Nov. 6: 2nd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland
Nov. 9: 3rd T20I, Saxton Oval, Nelson
Nov. 10: 4th T20I, Saxton Oval, Nelson
Nov. 13: 5th T20I, University Oval, Dunedin
While the first two T20Is will start at 11:45 a.m. IST, the last three will start at 5:45 a.m. IST.
New Zealand vs West Indies ODI Series 2025 Schedule
Nov. 16: 1st ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Nov. 19: 2nd ODI, McLean Park, Napier
Nov. 22: 3rd ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton
All the ODIs will start at 6:30 a.m. IST.
New Zealand vs West Indies Test Series 2025 Schedule
Dec. 2 to 6: 1st Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Dec. 10 to 14: 2nd Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington
Dec. 18 to 22: 3rd Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
All the Test matches will start at 3:30 a.m. IST.
New Zealand vs West Indies: Live Telecast
Indian fans can watch the New Zealand vs West Indies series live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.
New Zealand vs West Indies: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the livestream of the New Zealand vs West Indies series on FanCode and Sony LIV.
New Zealand vs West Indies Series: T20I Squads
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mitch Hay, Nathan Smith and Ish Sodhi.
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (C), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.