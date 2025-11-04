New Zealand vs West Indies Series 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming And More

NZ vs WI Series 2025: The West Indies will tour New Zealand for a multi-format series starting on Wednesday. The series, which will be played from Nov. 5 to Dec. 22, includes five T20Is, three ODIs and three Test matches.

The NZ vs WI series begins with five T20Is, the first of which is scheduled on Nov. 5 at 11:45 a.m. IST. Ahead of the T20I series, both teams have announced their squads for the format.

Ahead of the series, New Zealand’s ace batsman and former captain Kane Williamson declared his retirement from T20Is. He has underlined his commitment to playing Test cricket, starting with the series against the West Indies next month.

Tim Seifert has been ruled out of New Zealand’s upcoming T20 series against after suffering a broken finger during a domestic match on Monday. Mitch Hay has been brought into the squad to replace Seifert, but Devon Conway remains in contention to don the wicketkeeping gloves and may edge Hay for a place in the starting lineup.

Seifert’s absence is a setback for New Zealand as they gear up for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old has been in outstanding form this year, scoring heavily in the format with an impressive strike rate and a batting average exceeding fifty.

Gudakesh Motie has been left out of the West Indies’ T20I squad for the series. Matthew Forde makes his comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in August. With Ramon Simmons and Jediah Blades sidelined through injury, Shamar Springer has been drafted in to strengthen the pace department.