New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Live On TV and Online?

NZ vs WI, 2nd ODI: New Zealand take on the West Indies in the second One-Day International of the ongoing three-match series at Mclean Park in Napier on Wednesday, November 19. The BlackCaps are eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning a thrilling contest at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

A century from middle-order mainstay Daryl Mitchell (119) propelled the Kiwis to a total of 269/7 in their 50 overs on a tricky surface, where the Caribbean bowling pair of Jayden Seales (3/41) and Matthew Forde (2/55) made life difficult for the hosts.

During the run chase, Sherfane Rutherford's impressive 51 amidst the trio of thirties from Keacy Carty (31), skipper Shai Hope (37) and Justin Greaves (38*), took the visitors close. But the West Indies ultimately paid for a number of their batters failing to convert starts and suffered a painstaking seven-run loss after needing 20 off the last over.

Unfortunately for the Kiwis, Mitchell, their match-winner in Christchurch, has been ruled out of the ODI series after experiencing discomfort in his thigh during the opening game. A scan revealed the cricketer has suffered a minor groin tear, which will require two weeks of rehabilitation.

New Zealand had named Henry Nicholls as his injury replacement.

"The prognosis means that Mitchell should recover in time for the three-Test series against West Indies starting at Hagley Oval on December 2," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

BLACKCAPS head coach Rob Walter said the news was disappointing for Mitchell. Walter also said Nicholls was a strong replacement.