New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs WI 1st T20I Live On TV And Online?
NZ vs WI Series 2025: New Zealand's last two T20I series were disrupted by rain, but the recent ODI series sweep over England should boost their morale heading into this tour.
NZ vs WI, T20I Series 2025: New Zealand’s busy home season continues as they host the West Indies for a multi-format series, beginning with five T20Is, an important build-up to the T20 World Cup just three months away.
The West Indies arrive with renewed confidence after a dominant performance in Bangladesh, where they achieved their first away T20 series whitewash in over five years. This success follows a difficult phase in which the two-time champions had won only one of their previous eight series.
Although their last two T20 assignments, against Australia and England, were disrupted by rain, the recent ODI series sweep over a strong England side should boost New Zealand's morale heading into this tour.
For Mitchell Santner and his men, the T20 format has been a bit of a challenge lately. With a few key players missing, New Zealand will need to deliver their best to counter a confident West Indies side.
Tim Seifert and Tim Robinson have been leading the way with the bat for New Zealand, with Rachin Ravindra providing solid support. On the bowling front, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham have been the standout performers.
However, Tim Seifert has been ruled out of the series with a broken finger. Mitch Hay has been called up to the squad as his replacement for the series.
For the West Indies, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder have impressed with the bat, while the bowling attack has been anchored by Holder, Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd.
In the last five matches, the head-to-head record between the two sides currently stands evenly at 2-2, with one game washed out. Their memory of defeating New Zealand in their last T20 World Cup encounter is still hot and intact.
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I: Date And Venue
The opening encounter of the five-match T20I series between hosts New Zealand and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, November 5, at Eden Park in Auckland.
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
West Indies: Shai Hope (C and WK), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I: Timings
The first T20I of the series is scheduled to kick off at 11:45 a.m. Indian Standard Time. Accordingly, the toss for the New Zealand-West Indies contest will be held at 11:15 a.m. IST.
New Zealand vs West Indies Live Telecast Channel
The NZ vs WI T20I match will be televised live on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 1 HD in India.
New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming
Cricket fans in India can enjoy live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies T20I series on SonyLiv, Prime Video and Fancode.