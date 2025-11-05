New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ vs WI 1st T20I Live On TV And Online?

NZ vs WI, T20I Series 2025: New Zealand’s busy home season continues as they host the West Indies for a multi-format series, beginning with five T20Is, an important build-up to the T20 World Cup just three months away.

The West Indies arrive with renewed confidence after a dominant performance in Bangladesh, where they achieved their first away T20 series whitewash in over five years. This success follows a difficult phase in which the two-time champions had won only one of their previous eight series.

Although their last two T20 assignments, against Australia and England, were disrupted by rain, the recent ODI series sweep over a strong England side should boost New Zealand's morale heading into this tour.

For Mitchell Santner and his men, the T20 format has been a bit of a challenge lately. With a few key players missing, New Zealand will need to deliver their best to counter a confident West Indies side.

Tim Seifert and Tim Robinson have been leading the way with the bat for New Zealand, with Rachin Ravindra providing solid support. On the bowling front, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham have been the standout performers.

However, Tim Seifert has been ruled out of the series with a broken finger. Mitch Hay has been called up to the squad as his replacement for the series.

For the West Indies, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder have impressed with the bat, while the bowling attack has been anchored by Holder, Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd.

In the last five matches, the head-to-head record between the two sides currently stands evenly at 2-2, with one game washed out. Their memory of defeating New Zealand in their last T20 World Cup encounter is still hot and intact.