New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming, H2H Record, Squads & More

South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024: New Zealand will face South Africa in a 2-match test series starting from February 3. The 1st NZ vs SA test match will take place at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui from 3:30 a.m. IST onwards with the second test match taking place from Feb. 13 -17 which will played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

New Zealand come into this tournament on the back of a 4-1 T20I series victory over Pakistan which took place in January this year. Finn Allen was the man of the series for scoring 275 runs in 5 matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 190+. The last test series in which New Zealand was involved was when the Kiwis toured Bangladesh for a 2-test match and 3 ODI+3 T20I series post the ICC World Cup 2023 in Decemeber. The test series will be remembered for the historic victory for Bangladesh who beat New Zealand for the first time at home. However the Kiwis did make a comeback and levelled the two test match series 1-1 by winning the 2nd test by 4 wickets.

On the other hand, South Africa arrived in New Zealand on the back of 1-1 drawn test series against India which took place in South Africa. The South Africans were ruthless in the 1st test match and hammered India by winning the game by an innings and 32 runs. India themselves made a strong comeback in the 2nd test to level the series 1-1.

The New Zealand vs South Africa two-match test series has already been marred by the controversy around the South Africa test squad which was announced after the India test series. Only two members of the South Africa playing XI who thrashed India in the 1st test match inside three days have been named in the squad to play two Tests in New Zealand. Half of the chosen 14-member squad is uncapped, including the elected captain, Neil Brand. This entire drama unfolded due to the SA20 League tournament clashing during the window of this tour. South Africa's players are contractually bound, in terms of the agreement between CSA and the SA20, to prioritise the tournament ahead of international commitments.

All New Zealand and South Africa Test series will now be played for the Tangiwai Shield, starting with this Test series. The 'Tangiwai Shield' trophy commemorates the tragic events of 1953, when 151 people on the train from Wellington to Auckland on Christmas Eve lost their lives in the country's worst rail disaster.