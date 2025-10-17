New Zealand vs England Series 2025: Dates, Full Schedule, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming And More

NZ vs ENG Series 2025: England will be touring New Zealand this month for a limited-overs series, featuring three matches each in both the ODI and T20I formats. This marks their first one-day international series on New Zealand soil since 2018. Interestingly, the Kiwis have not claimed a home ODI series win over England since 2008.

England's previous T20I series in New Zealand took place in 2019, when they secured victory in three of the five matches to clinch the series. The Black Caps, meanwhile, are yet to record a home T20I series win over England.

New Zealand have recalled T20I captain Mitchell Santner and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for their forthcoming home series against England. The duo had been unavailable for the recent clashes with Australia owing to injuries. Santner resumes leadership duties following abdominal surgery, while Ravindra returns to action after recovering from a facial injury.

Star batsman Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the T20I fixtures against England because of a minor health concern. However, he is eyeing a comeback for the subsequent ODI series.

England’s one-day squad includes all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Dawson, who were recalled for the series. Lancashire pacer Luke Wood retains his place following strong T20I performances. Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Jofra Archer will sit out the T20I series for rest and workload management. On the other hand, Saqib Mahmood misses the New Zealand tour as he continues to recover from minor knee surgery.