New Zealand vs England Series 2025: Dates, Full Schedule, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming And More
New Zealand vs England T20I and ODI series: The three-match T20I series is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18 at Hagley Oval.
NZ vs ENG Series 2025: England will be touring New Zealand this month for a limited-overs series, featuring three matches each in both the ODI and T20I formats. This marks their first one-day international series on New Zealand soil since 2018. Interestingly, the Kiwis have not claimed a home ODI series win over England since 2008.
England's previous T20I series in New Zealand took place in 2019, when they secured victory in three of the five matches to clinch the series. The Black Caps, meanwhile, are yet to record a home T20I series win over England.
New Zealand have recalled T20I captain Mitchell Santner and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for their forthcoming home series against England. The duo had been unavailable for the recent clashes with Australia owing to injuries. Santner resumes leadership duties following abdominal surgery, while Ravindra returns to action after recovering from a facial injury.
Star batsman Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the T20I fixtures against England because of a minor health concern. However, he is eyeing a comeback for the subsequent ODI series.
England’s one-day squad includes all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Dawson, who were recalled for the series. Lancashire pacer Luke Wood retains his place following strong T20I performances. Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Jofra Archer will sit out the T20I series for rest and workload management. On the other hand, Saqib Mahmood misses the New Zealand tour as he continues to recover from minor knee surgery.
England Announce Playing XI For 1st T20I vs NZ
Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordon Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.
New Zealand vs England Series 2025: Dates
1st T20I: Saturday, Oct. 18
2nd T20I: Monday, Oct. 20
3rd T20I: Thursday, Oct. 23
1st ODI: Sunday, Oct. 26
2nd ODI: Wednesday, Oct. 29
3rd ODI: Saturday, Nov. 1
New Zealand vs England Series 2025: Timings
While the three T20I matches will start at 11:45 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST), the three ODIs will begin at 6:30 a.m. IST.
New Zealand vs England Series 2025: Venues
The first two T20Is will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, while the third match will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.
The first ODI will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, and the second at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The third match will be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington.
New Zealand vs England Series 2025: Live Telecast
Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs England series on the Star Sports Network.
New Zealand vs England Series 2025: Live Streaming
The Indian audience can enjoy the livestream of the New Zealand vs England series on the Fancode app and website.
New Zealand vs England Series 2025: Squads
New Zealand (T20I): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson and Tim Seifert.
New Zealand (ODI): Yet to be announced.
England (T20I): Harry Brook (c), Zak Crawley, Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid and Brydon Carse
England (ODI): Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid and Luke Wood