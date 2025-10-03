New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?

AUS vs NZ T20I Series 2025: After a dominant victory in the tour opener, Australia strive to take an unassailable lead over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series. The 2021 T20 World Cup champions will eye to dominate the penultimate game against their Trans-Tasman rivals at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, Oct. 3.

Despite missing their key players Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell due to injuries, the Aussies flexed their powerful muscles against the Kiwis in the first game. Even as Tim Robinson's unbeaten 106 took the hosts to an imposing 181/6, the Australians won with six wickets in hand and the best part of four overs remaining. Skipper Mitchell Marsh made a timely return to form and hammered 85 off 43 deliveries at the top to lay the foundation for his team's handsome victory.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood, with his tight spell of 1 for 23 off his 4 overs on a flat deck, was another significant positive for the away side. New Zealand found no one in their ranks to provide them with similar control and threat with the ball to keep any leash on the run-scoring against the belligerent Marsh & company.