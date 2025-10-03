New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?
NZ vs AUS T20I Series 2025: New Zealand need to bounce back to level the three-match T20I series against former T20 World Cup champions Australia in Mount Maunganui.
AUS vs NZ T20I Series 2025: After a dominant victory in the tour opener, Australia strive to take an unassailable lead over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series. The 2021 T20 World Cup champions will eye to dominate the penultimate game against their Trans-Tasman rivals at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, Oct. 3.
Despite missing their key players Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell due to injuries, the Aussies flexed their powerful muscles against the Kiwis in the first game. Even as Tim Robinson's unbeaten 106 took the hosts to an imposing 181/6, the Australians won with six wickets in hand and the best part of four overs remaining. Skipper Mitchell Marsh made a timely return to form and hammered 85 off 43 deliveries at the top to lay the foundation for his team's handsome victory.
Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood, with his tight spell of 1 for 23 off his 4 overs on a flat deck, was another significant positive for the away side. New Zealand found no one in their ranks to provide them with similar control and threat with the ball to keep any leash on the run-scoring against the belligerent Marsh & company.
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I: Date, Venue and Timings
The second T20I of the series between New Zealand and Australia for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy will be played on Friday, Oct. 3, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match will start at 11:45 a.m. Indian Standard Time.
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Michael Bracewell (C), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I: Live Telecast Details
The live television broadcast for the penultimate game of the three-match New Zealand-Australia T20I series will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Details
The live streaming of the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be available on SonyLiv and Amazon Prime Video in India.