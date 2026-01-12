Nervous 90s? Virat Kohli's Count Of Missing 100 By A Whisker Reaches Eight, Still Far Behind Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli guided India to a win in the first ODI against New Zealand but got out in the 90s. Ever wondered which batter has the most scores of 90s in the format?
Virat Kohli shows no signs of slowing down in ODIs as he was yet again at the heart of a successful run-chase by India in the format. Ever-since he started playing international cricket, the maestro has ensured that he gets the job done for his team while chasing, especially in white-ball cricket.
India were set a testing target of 301 by New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodra on Jan. 11, 2026, and at 39/1 it looked like India was going to have a tough evening. But Kohli showed his class and poise with a fine 93 off 91 balls that helped India crossed the finish line in the 49th over with four wickets to spare.
As he was nearing another century, Kohli danced down the track to a Kyle Jamieson delivery and played a drive towards extra cover but was caught by Michael Bracewell.
An Indian victory is always a preference for Kohli over a personal milestone like a century. He already holds the record for the most number of centuries in ODI cricket with 53 to his name. But when he got out, India still needed 66 runs.
Surely, if he would've stayed at the crease till the end, the veteran batter would've extended his century record even more. Kohli is no stranger to getting out in the nineties though.
ALSO READ
India Vs New Zealand: Ayush Badoni Gets Maiden ODI Call-Up; Replaces Injured Washington Sundar In Squad
How many times has Virat Kohli got into the 90s in the ODIs?
While one can never say Kohli gets 'nervous in the nineties', the Vadodra match was the eighth time in his ODI career that Kohli has got out between 90 and 99.
Virat is joint-sixth on the list of batters with the most nineties in their careers in ODIs. For Kohli fans and stats nerds, they would preferably like to see the former India captain on 61 ODI centuries rather than 53 + eight scores in the 90s.
Unfortunately for India fans, the list is topped by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. The batting great got out in the 90s on 18 occasions. But the 'Little Master' also scored 49 hundreds in his ODI career. Hypothetically, if Tendulkar had converted all his 90+ scores in ODI cricket, he would have had 67 centuries.
Tendulkar got out in the 90s twice as many times as the next four batters. Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, former Zimbabwe all-rounder Grant Flower, Kiwi batting great Nathan Astle, and Sri Lankan legend Aravinda de Silva, all got out in the 90s nine times each.
This batting quartet is followed by Kohli who is tied up with South African titan Jacques Kallis.
The next two spots are occupied by Indians as Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Azharuddin both got out in the 90s on seven occasions. Following them in the ranks are 12 batters with six such scores.