Nervous 90s? Virat Kohli's Count Of Missing 100 By A Whisker Reaches Eight, Still Far Behind Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli shows no signs of slowing down in ODIs as he was yet again at the heart of a successful run-chase by India in the format. Ever-since he started playing international cricket, the maestro has ensured that he gets the job done for his team while chasing, especially in white-ball cricket.

India were set a testing target of 301 by New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodra on Jan. 11, 2026, and at 39/1 it looked like India was going to have a tough evening. But Kohli showed his class and poise with a fine 93 off 91 balls that helped India crossed the finish line in the 49th over with four wickets to spare.

As he was nearing another century, Kohli danced down the track to a Kyle Jamieson delivery and played a drive towards extra cover but was caught by Michael Bracewell.

An Indian victory is always a preference for Kohli over a personal milestone like a century. He already holds the record for the most number of centuries in ODI cricket with 53 to his name. But when he got out, India still needed 66 runs.

Surely, if he would've stayed at the crease till the end, the veteran batter would've extended his century record even more. Kohli is no stranger to getting out in the nineties though.