Neeraj Chopra Splits With Czech Coach Jan Zelezny After Only One Season

Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra on Saturday announced an end to his partnership with Czech coach Jan Zelezny after just one season, which the Indian said was marked by "progress, respect, and a shared love for the sport."

Chopra did not specify the reason for ending the stint with Zelezny, a bonafide legend of the sport who holds the world record and under whose tutelage the Haryana-lad breached the 90m mark last year.