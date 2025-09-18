Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Final?

Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra is in for an exciting title defence at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Having made the country proud at the previous iteration of the event in Tokyo in 2021, Chopra will be striving to defend his crown in the Japanese capital on Thursday, September 18.

Neeraj qualified for the final after a magnificent performance in the qualifiers for the men's javelin throw held on Wednesday, recording a throw of 84.85 meters.

The two-time Olympic medalist booked his place in the summit clash of the World Athletics Championships with an initial throw that easily surpassed the qualification mark. His first attempt breakthrough in Group A contests at the National Stadium in Tokyo cemented Chopra's place in a 12-way tussle for supremacy in the final, featuring stiff competition from javelin stalwarts around the globe.