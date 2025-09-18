Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Final?
Neeraj Chopra has the chance to recreate history at the men's javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.
Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra is in for an exciting title defence at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Having made the country proud at the previous iteration of the event in Tokyo in 2021, Chopra will be striving to defend his crown in the Japanese capital on Thursday, September 18.
Neeraj qualified for the final after a magnificent performance in the qualifiers for the men's javelin throw held on Wednesday, recording a throw of 84.85 meters.
The two-time Olympic medalist booked his place in the summit clash of the World Athletics Championships with an initial throw that easily surpassed the qualification mark. His first attempt breakthrough in Group A contests at the National Stadium in Tokyo cemented Chopra's place in a 12-way tussle for supremacy in the final, featuring stiff competition from javelin stalwarts around the globe.
Chopra will be up against his great rivals, Julian Weber of Germany and Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan. Weber rained on the Indian legend's parade at the Doha Diamond League earlier in the year despite him breaking the 90m barrier for the first time in his career. Even as Chopra bagged a national record of 90.23m in Doha, Weber defeated him in the final round.
Chopra also has a score to settle with Nadeem after the Pakistani athlete triumphed over him at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 92.97m throw. The men's javelin final for the World Athletics Championships thus presents the 27-year-old an opportunity to make amends against his two closest competitors and raise the Indian flag high on foreign shores.
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Event Live Telecast Channel
The much-anticipated Neeraj Chopra final for the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be televised live in India on Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 2 from 3:30 p.m. onwards on Thursday.
World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra Final Live Streaming Details
Neeraj Chopra's passionate fans can also live stream the marquee summit clash to be held at Tokyo's National Stadium on the JioHotstar app and website.
Sachin Yadav will join Chopra in the finals as second Indian after his 83.67m effort placed him at sixth in Group A and 10th overall. Two other Indians, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh missed out after finishing 28th and 30th respectively out of 37 competitors in Group A and Group B together.
In the last edition in 2023, India had three javelin throwers in the finals with Kishore Jena and DP Manu finishing fifth and sixth respectively while Chopra won the gold.
