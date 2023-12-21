National Sports Awards 2023: Full List Of Arjuna, Khel Ratna And Dronacharya Award Winners

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2023 on Wednesday. The awardees will receive their awards from the President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, one of the architects of India's near successful World Cup campaign, has been nominated for this year's Arjuna Award, while men's doubles badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Citing sources from the ministry, PTI reported that a special request was made by the BCCI to the sports ministry to include Shami's name as originally he didn't feature in the list of the country's second-highest sporting honour. Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name in seven outings.