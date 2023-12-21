National Sports Awards 2023: Full List Of Arjuna, Khel Ratna And Dronacharya Award Winners
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2023 on Wednesday. The awardees will receive their awards from the President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024.
Pacer Mohammed Shami, one of the architects of India's near successful World Cup campaign, has been nominated for this year's Arjuna Award, while men's doubles badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
Citing sources from the ministry, PTI reported that a special request was made by the BCCI to the sports ministry to include Shami's name as originally he didn't feature in the list of the country's second-highest sporting honour. Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name in seven outings.
Full List Of National Sports Awards 2023 And Recipients
Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities:
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023
'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award' is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the previous four years.
Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty - Badminton
Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj - Badminton
Arjuna Awards Winners 2023
'Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games' is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.
Dronacharya Award For Outstanding Coaches In Sports And Games 2023
‘Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.
Regular Category
Lalit Kumar - Wrestling
R. B. Ramesh - Chess
Mahaveer Prasad Saini - Para Athletics
Shivendra Singh - Hockey
Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar - Mallakhamb
Lifetime Category
Jaskirat Singh Grewal - Golf
Bhaskaran E - Kabaddi
Jayanta Kumar Pushilal - Table Tennis
Dhyan Chand Award For Lifetime Achievement In Sports And Games 2023
'Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games' is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and who continue to contribute to the promotion of sports events after their retirement.
Manjusha Kanwar - Badminton
Vineet Kumar Sharma - Hockey
Kavitha Selvaraj - Kabaddi
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023:
The overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar - Overall winner University
Lovely Professional University, Punjab - 1st runner-up University
Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra -2nd runner-up University
The applications were invited online and sportspersons/coaches/entities were permitted to self-apply through a dedicated Online Portal.
A large number of applications/nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and consisting of members from eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators.