Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming: How To Watch MI vs RCB WPL 2026 Match 1 Live?

MI vs RCB Live Streaming: A little over two months after India celebrated its maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium, the venue is set to host the opening match of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The fourth edition of the tournament will kick off with the Mumbai Indians facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two sides that have been strong contenders since the league’s inception.

The clash also features two of India’s biggest stars, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. Also, both teams are the only ones to have lifted the WPL trophy so far.

Mumbai Indians Women enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the WPL 2025 title. With two championships to their name, they remain the most successful side in the league. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women were crowned champions in 2024. They have also been among the stronger teams, setting the stage for an exciting opener.