Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming: How To Watch MI vs RCB WPL 2026 Match 1 Live?
WPL 2026 Live Streaming: The fourth edition of Women's Premier League kicks off on Friday with Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
MI vs RCB Live Streaming: A little over two months after India celebrated its maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium, the venue is set to host the opening match of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL).
The fourth edition of the tournament will kick off with the Mumbai Indians facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two sides that have been strong contenders since the league’s inception.
The clash also features two of India’s biggest stars, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. Also, both teams are the only ones to have lifted the WPL trophy so far.
Mumbai Indians Women enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the WPL 2025 title. With two championships to their name, they remain the most successful side in the league. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women were crowned champions in 2024. They have also been among the stronger teams, setting the stage for an exciting opener.
ALSO READ
WPL 2026: Dates, Match Timings, Venues, Schedule, Format, Full Squads, Tickets, Live Streaming And More
WPL 2026, MI vs RCB: Date And Venue
In the WPL 2026 season opener, the Mumbai Indians will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight (Jan. 9) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Timing
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.
WPL 2026 Broadcast: MI vs RCB Live Telecast Details
The WPL 2026 season opener will be telecast live on the Star Sports network tonight.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Live Streaming
Fans can live-stream the match on JioHotstar app and website, provided they have an active subscription.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Head-To-Head Stats
While rivalries are still taking shape in this five-team league, the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash has all the ingredients of a classic.
The two sides have faced each other seven times in the WPL, with the Mumbai Indians holding a narrow 4-3 lead. Last season, they met twice, with each team winning once.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha