Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: How To Watch MI vs DC WPL 2024 Match On TV And Online?

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League will begin on Friday with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing runners-up Delhi Capitals in the tournament opener.

The match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will start at 7:30 PM IST.

DC fell short in the title showdown, losing by seven wickets to MI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last season.

WPL 2024 will be optimistic about meeting its existential purpose of giving a wider platform to promising home-grown talents. The foreign stars glittered brightly in the inaugural edition held in Mumbai, and the Indians will be hoping to hog some of the limelight this year as the tournament takes a multi-city format shape with New Delhi being the other host city.

While Delhi Capitals’ skipper Meg Lanning, who has now retired from international cricket, took the Orange Cap last year for the highest run-getter, the Purple Cap went to Hayley Matthews of Mumbai for taking 16 wickets.

Amid this surge of overseas players, the Indian cricketers generally struggled for consistency and impact in the previous year, but now some of the young domestic stars will eye this WPL with genuine hope.

Despite entering its second year, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has already contributed immensely to improve the standard of domestic Indian players, reckoned DC captain Meg Lanning in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“There's been some really significant improvement in the local Indian players from what I've seen so far. I think WPL has played a big role in that among other factors,” Lanning said ahead of the WPL opening fixture.

“It's (WPL) only going to get bigger every year. There are a lot of eyes on you as well. And for the Indian locals (players) in particular, it really gives them an opportunity to put their names up and perform well and then see where it goes from there," she said.

Talking about their tournament opener against MI, Lanning said the team balance has been pretty good after assembling a fine mix of Indian and overseas players.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Thursday that the defending champions have been trying to keep their expectation level to a minimum and focus on the WPL opener.

"We just kept our preparations very simple. We are trying not to expect too much from ourselves and doing too many things. That was our approach last year too and we want to continue that. We are feeling very confident going into this match and tournament," said Harmanpreet in her pre-match press meet.