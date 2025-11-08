MS Dhoni Will Play In IPL 2026: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will feature in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, ending speculation over the veteran's future.

"MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

According to the report Viswanathan has said Dhoni remains closely involved in the franchise's plans for the upcoming season.

Dhoni has been involved in the team's retention and trade discussions, with a meeting scheduled next week among key members including Viswanathan, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and coach Stephen Fleming ahead of the November 15 retention deadline.

The 44-year-old led CSK last year in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, though the five-time champions endured a poor campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table.

Dhoni led the franchise to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).

If he turns out next season, it will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the IPL.