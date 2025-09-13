'Mr Cricket UAE' Anis Sajan Distributes Over 700 India-Pakistan Match Tickets To Blue-Collar Workers

Anis Sajan, popularly known as 'Mr. Cricket UAE', distributed over 700 tickets of the India–Pakistan match to workers in Dubai, covering everything from food and transport to logistics.

Sajan, a prominent businessman heading the Danube Group in the UAE, has long been associated with cricket. He also owns a team in the region, where Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman has played in the past.

"For many workers, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their sporting heroes up close. Cricket matches of this scale are rare in the UAE, and when such moments come, I want to ensure that those who work tirelessly behind the scenes also get to be part of the joy and celebration. It's about recognition, morale, and creating lasting memories. I am privileged to be in a position to fulfill my staff's dreams of experiencing this moment," siad Sajan.

He underlined that Danube's 2,000-strong workforce represents nearly every South-Indian nationality and remains the backbone of the company's growth. "At the end of the day, cricket is about building bridges," he said.