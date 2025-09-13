'Mr Cricket UAE' Anis Sajan Distributes Over 700 India-Pakistan Match Tickets To Blue-Collar Workers
Sajan, a prominent businessman heading the Danube Group in the UAE also owns a team in the region, where Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman has played in the past.
Anis Sajan, popularly known as 'Mr. Cricket UAE', distributed over 700 tickets of the India–Pakistan match to workers in Dubai, covering everything from food and transport to logistics.
Sajan, a prominent businessman heading the Danube Group in the UAE, has long been associated with cricket. He also owns a team in the region, where Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman has played in the past.
"For many workers, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their sporting heroes up close. Cricket matches of this scale are rare in the UAE, and when such moments come, I want to ensure that those who work tirelessly behind the scenes also get to be part of the joy and celebration. It's about recognition, morale, and creating lasting memories. I am privileged to be in a position to fulfill my staff's dreams of experiencing this moment," siad Sajan.
He underlined that Danube's 2,000-strong workforce represents nearly every South-Indian nationality and remains the backbone of the company's growth. "At the end of the day, cricket is about building bridges," he said.
Speaking ahead of the high-voltage clash, Sajan said he was confident of India's dominance. "India will definitely win this match. The team plays T20 cricket on a completely different level," he said.
Sajan added that he had big expectations from Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah. "The stadium will be jam-packed for the India-Pakistan match," he noted, predicting that India would score over 180 runs to secure victory.
He also shared his assessment of the conditions: "After the first few overs, the pitch gets better for batting," Sajan said.
For Sajan, cricket has always been more than a game. From gifting tickets to screening matches at his villa to backing grassroots cricket in the UAE, he has built a reputation for giving back to the sport and its fans.