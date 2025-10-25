Two Australian Women Cricketers Stalked, Molested In Indore; Accused Held

"Over the years, Indore has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams and dignitaries from other fields. It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city’s image. As the host, MPCA extends sincere apologies to the Australian women’s team for this deeply distressing and unfortunate incident while in our city, known for safety, grace, and hospitality," the cricketing body said.